Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Goldman Sachs BDC’s analysis:

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $22.40. 208,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,228. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.