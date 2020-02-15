Golem (GNT) Hits Market Cap of $70.43 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Golem has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, WazirX, Bithumb and Koinex. Golem has a total market cap of $70.43 million and $34.45 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, ABCC, HitBTC, YoBit, GOPAX, Liqui, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Coinbe, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, WazirX, BitBay, Livecoin, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, BigONE, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, Iquant, Binance, Huobi, Upbit, Braziliex, Gate.io, Bithumb, Poloniex, Koinex, OKEx, Mercatox, Tidex, BitMart and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

