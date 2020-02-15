Goodrich Petroleum Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

GDP has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

