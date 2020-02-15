Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,465 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 749,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 655,759 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $20,493,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.