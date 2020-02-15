Graft 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $164.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Graft has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a market cap of $234,727.00 and $164.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00902397 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004484 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001984 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.