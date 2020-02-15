GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 16,950,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

EAF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 3,882,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.