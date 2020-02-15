Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 901 ($11.85).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 945 ($12.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 24.32 ($0.32) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 968 ($12.73). 1,289,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 957 ($12.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 899.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 810.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.