Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE GHC traded down $8.51 on Friday, reaching $537.82. 19,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $597.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $536.70 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

