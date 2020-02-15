Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Graham worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Graham by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $537.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.02. Graham Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $536.70 and a 52-week high of $756.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

