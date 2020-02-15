Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTE. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 122,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 904,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $922,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,022,386 shares in the company, valued at $82,642,833.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,653,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,293 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 453,966 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 224,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,719,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 176,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.92 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.