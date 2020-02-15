GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $102,255.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $102,255.00 and $2,584.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,265,890 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

