Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GTN.A traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

