Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,100 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 727,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 27,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJX opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.