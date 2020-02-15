GreenMed Achieves Market Cap of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03362800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00254803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00155206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

