GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson Buys 59,500 Shares

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson bought 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$19,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,296,294 shares in the company, valued at C$2,407,777.02.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fraser Atkinson bought 40,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Fraser Atkinson bought 49,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,170.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Fraser Atkinson bought 13,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Fraser Atkinson bought 4,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Fraser Atkinson bought 19,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fraser Atkinson bought 13,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$3,982.50.

On Monday, January 13th, Fraser Atkinson bought 12,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Fraser Atkinson bought 9,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$2,610.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Fraser Atkinson bought 45,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,375.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Fraser Atkinson bought 500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$115.00.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

