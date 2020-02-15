Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 75,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,745. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

