GridCoin (GRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $980.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, SouthXchange and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $980.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,807,843 coins and its circulating supply is 398,154,811 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.