GridCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $1,024.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,846,760 coins and its circulating supply is 398,193,728 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

