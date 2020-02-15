Grin Reaches Market Cap of $45.61 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $45.61 million and approximately $46.75 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00013509 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Hotbit, Coinall and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 34,086,720 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bisq, BitForex, TradeOgre, Hotbit, KuCoin and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

