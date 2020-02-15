Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

