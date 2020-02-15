GTT Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,356 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,326% compared to the typical volume of 154 put options.

In other GTT Communications news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 187,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,224.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Brian Thompson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,364.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,536,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,520 in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 856,418 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in GTT Communications by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 168,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,419,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GTT Communications by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GTT Communications by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 58,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

GTT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of GTT Communications stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 314,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $720.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. GTT Communications’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

