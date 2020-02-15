Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282,519 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Guidewire Software worth $38,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12,242,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

