Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $114,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $214.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

