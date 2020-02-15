Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,040 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

