Gulden 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,140.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Nocks, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. Gulden has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $25,140.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00779784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 505,847,477 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, CoinExchange, YoBit and Nocks. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.