Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Short Interest Update

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.97. 227,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,703. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.76 million, a PE ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HABT shares. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Habit Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

