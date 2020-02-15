Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.41).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFD. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Keith Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.85. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

