Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Update

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,580,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 42,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 8,402,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,496,513. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

