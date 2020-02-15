Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 204.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 47.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 170.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 3,543.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innospec by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $290,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,793.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of IOSP opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

