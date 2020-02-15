Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 36,544 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,545,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 351.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after purchasing an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at about $7,076,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

