Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 22,894 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 146,201 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

