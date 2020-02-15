Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $340.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $341.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.