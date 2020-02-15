Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.