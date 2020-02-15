Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Murphy USA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 640,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy USA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MUSA opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.42. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

