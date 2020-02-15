Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $2.14 Million in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Upland Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 558,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 193.8% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 202,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

