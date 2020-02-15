Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 24,871 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of RGEN opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

