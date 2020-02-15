Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,598.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,528. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $424.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $426.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.54.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.