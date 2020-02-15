Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 117 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,520.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,041.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,435.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,297.27. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

