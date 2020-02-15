Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,157 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after acquiring an additional 587,937 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,130,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,940,000 after acquiring an additional 354,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $63.52 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

