Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 31,470 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,470 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $73.51 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

