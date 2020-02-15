Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 556 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,854,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.49.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.