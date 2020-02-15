Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,007 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

