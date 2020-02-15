Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,076 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.18% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 275,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 93,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 13.02. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

