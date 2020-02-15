Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 64,784 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,784 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.13% of Brinker International worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brinker International by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 48,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Brinker International stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

