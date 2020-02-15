Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 9,964 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,248 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

USB opened at $55.11 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

