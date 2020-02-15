Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.05. Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanover Insurance Group.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

THG opened at $137.78 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.