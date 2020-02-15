Happycoin Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.01224740 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018126 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005192 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000825 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

