Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,125 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. 2,059,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

