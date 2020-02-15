HashCoin Market Cap Achieves $772,435.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $772,435.00 and $3,763.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 261% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00481706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.23 or 0.06187214 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

