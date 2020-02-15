Hashgard (GARD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

